'AITA for going through my girlfriend’s phone and finding out she has been lying about me being her mistress?'

So I decided to keep dating because I was under the impression that a divorce would be coming and she was having her gay awakening. Fast forward to now, about 2 years later, my gut has been telling me for the past 6 months to check her phone.

I resisted at first, because if I felt the need to do that then that means that I don’t trust her and I need to end the relationship, but love makes fools of us all. I finally caved and found out for about the past 6 months that she has been sleeping with her husband.

Since finding out I’ve been sick to my stomach. She reassured me up and down that I wasn’t a mistress or side chick and I believed her because every thing she told me matched up.