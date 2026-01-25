'My girlfriend's parents decided to visit to avoid the storm in their state...'

My girlfriend and I have been together nearly 2.5 years, and in that time, her parents have always been cold towards me. They live in the midwest, and are of the opinion that California is a cesspool, and Los Angeles, where I live even more so. They decided that with an incoming snowstorm, that staying with us so close to the ocean would be better for them.
I got home from work yesterday to her parents taking a nap in the master bedroom, and they were not happy when I kicked them out to the guest bedroom. We went out for dinner Friday night, and they not happy with the quality, remarking that they preferred Taco Bell or Chipotle. I just tuned out the rest of the night.
This morning, after waking up, they ask me to use my car for them independently visiting tourist spots. I drive a modified Ford Focus RS. I'm not handing these people a 500hp car, especially as neither of them have driven a stick shift in over 30 years.
I told them this, and offered to rent them a car as I get good rates through my employer. Nope, not only was that not acceptable, they didn't want my Focus to drive, they wanted to drive my 1967 Pontiac GTO.
They said it's their dream to drive a classic convertible up PCH to see the sights. Nevermind the fact that PCH is practically burnt to a crisp until you get past Malibu. That was a hard no from me, and they reluctantly took the Camry I rented for them. This is going to be a really long 10 days.
They can just go back to their home state.
Actually, with over 12,000 flights already cancelled due to the storm, they probably can't.
Why isn’t your girlfriend dealing with her parents?
Droch (OP)
They are the sort of people who just try to steamroll through every conversation with everyone. She gives them hard boundaries, and they take them as suggestions.
A boundary without consequences is a suggestion.
Droch (OP)
She doesn't want to completely cut them off, yet. They are on an info diet, and they mostly just text in a family group chat. I think their change of opinion about the area I live in is due to her mother recently sign up for instagram and following my gf account. That's getting blocked after this weekend.
They wanted the keys to the GTO. Thats a GTFO.
Goes to LA, goes out for Mexican food and says they "prefer Taco Bell or Chipotle". That tells me everything I need to know about those people. I'm sorry you're dealing with this.
Oh hell no. When my dad remarried, him and my stepmom are leaving and he asked me to pull his Corvette into the garage. Which I did but my brother-in-law, my step sisters husband, wanted to take the Corvette out for a joyride.
Now everyone's been drinking. I wasn't drunk by any means cuz I didn't want to get trashed at my dad's wedding or anything. I'm in charge now I'm the only relative that was at the house at that time everyone else in my family had left and I'm stuck with my stepsisters and their spouses.
The stupid idiot tried the guilt me into letting him or having me drive the car around for a bit. I was like no everyone's been drinking this car is going nowhere except the garage. So yeah I got it in the garage and made sure he didn't know where I put the keys. If he had taken it I would have called the police immediately. What a twit.
The fact that your girlfriend's parents tried to get your GTO that is insane. I mean there are a lot of fun my dad used to have one but crazy. He could have rented himself when he with a paid out the butt for it but he could have rented one.
But he's teaching for that anyway he wanted a really nice 10-day vacation with you footing the bill for everything. Where is his daughter in this? Why is she not dealing with her dad or would she have just handed them the car keys?
Take keys to gto when you go anywhere or they will "borrow" it and mess something up trust me. Entitled people cannot be trusted.
Droch (OP)
They are locked in my gun safe, along with the spark plugs. Is removing the distributor overkill?
They need a hotel for the rest of their stay and your gf needs to lay down some HARD boundaries. People love to trash talk California until they need/want to visit. Also the nerve to be around some of the best Mexican food in the country and demand Taco Bell instead….
Did you know they were coming beforehand? Did your girlfriend have any kind of discussion with you about it, or did you just come home to find her parents asleep in your bedroom? It's unclear from your post. They sound entitled and exhausting. Why couldn't they hire a car themselves? How did they travel to you?
Very nice. The guests, whom you are doing a favor for so they don't get snowed in at home, start demanding to use your things. They are lucky you didn't tell them to get them a hotel room. And why was your girlfriend letting them walk all over you?