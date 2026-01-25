'My girlfriend's parents decided to visit to avoid the storm in their state...'

The stupid idiot tried the guilt me into letting him or having me drive the car around for a bit. I was like no everyone's been drinking this car is going nowhere except the garage. So yeah I got it in the garage and made sure he didn't know where I put the keys. If he had taken it I would have called the police immediately. What a twit.

The fact that your girlfriend's parents tried to get your GTO that is insane. I mean there are a lot of fun my dad used to have one but crazy. He could have rented himself when he with a paid out the butt for it but he could have rented one.