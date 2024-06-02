'AITA for telling my daughter to use adult info against a girl who's been taunting her?'

"AITA for telling my daughter to use adult info to use against a girl who's been taunting her?"

Relevant background: My (43F) daughter Becky (10) has struggled with leukemia since she was 5 years old (finally nearing remission, we hope!!). As a side effect of the chemo, she lost her hair.

She’s a bit self conscious (and found a wig to be very uncomfortable), but everyone at her school is quite supportive. She usually wears a baseball hat or beanie. She’s never run into any problems with other kids because of this until now.

My daughter wanted to go to a YMCA day camp this summer and her doctor cleared her. Of course, I signed her up. Unfortunately, there’s a clique of girls there that have been straight up vile.