'WIBTA if I didn’t give someone photos they requested?' 'I never thought my tiny wedding would have drama.'

Throughout the day, she made other comments, one about choosing a plain dress so she wouldn’t upstage me, another loudly talking while my dad walked me down the aisle. Our reception was casual, at an Airbnb a little more than an hour away from the ceremony in the mountains.

On the drive back, she loudly ate a pile of snacks. At the Airbnb, she went straight to her room, stripped to her underwear, and walked right behind us in the middle of cake cutting then got in the hot tub. Saying she was hurting because of her fibromyalgia, we also gave her pain medicine on the drive back.