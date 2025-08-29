'WIBTA if I didn’t give someone photos they requested?' 'I never thought my tiny wedding would have drama.'

So I (33F) just got married, and I never thought my tiny wedding would have drama. We only had 7 people there (14 invited, but half didn’t come). My husband even paid for his brother “T” (28M) and T’s girlfriend “B” (28F) to fly up since they couldn’t afford it, otherwise my husband would’ve had no family there.
B isn’t related to us and this was only the 3rd time we’d met. We already weren’t fans, but T wanted her there. After the ceremony, B asked our photographer to take solo shots of her and T. I found it a bit rude but just rolled my eyes and brushed it off. Still, she kept bringing up photos, asking my mom for photos she took and later messaging me for the photographer’s socials.
Throughout the day, she made other comments, one about choosing a plain dress so she wouldn’t upstage me, another loudly talking while my dad walked me down the aisle. Our reception was casual, at an Airbnb a little more than an hour away from the ceremony in the mountains.
On the drive back, she loudly ate a pile of snacks. At the Airbnb, she went straight to her room, stripped to her underwear, and walked right behind us in the middle of cake cutting then got in the hot tub. Saying she was hurting because of her fibromyalgia, we also gave her pain medicine on the drive back.
She barely touched the food we cooked (all gluten free since I have celiac) but later came out eating junk food after saying her stomach hurt from her fibromyalgia. She also made a big Facebook post about how she pushed through her pain to be there for us, even though she spent most of the time away from everyone.
She mostly smoked with T, and whenever T tried to talk with my husband, she’d interrupt and would pull him away for some random thing. I also made custom embroidered gifts for family, and she loudly claimed she was keeping T’s, even though it wasn’t meant for her.
No one said anything because B is very sensitive and cries easily, but it felt like she cared more about attention & likes/comments than our wedding. So WIBTA if I don’t share the wedding photos she asked the photographer to take of her? Note: Be careful who you invite to your wedding, hope I gave enough info.
MistySky1999 said:
Just tell B that personal photos were not part of your wedding package with the photographer so B needs to reach out directly for pricing and proofs. Then let your photographer know that you are NOT paying for those unauthorized photos, you are not subsidizing them, and that the subject of them will be making her own arrangements regarding payments. NTA.
Sufficient-Produce85 said:
NTA If you’re feeling generous share the photographers info so she can pay the ‘em for a photo shoot and the prints. This should not be on your dime.
DianneNettix said:
Don't you have a new husband and a honeymoon to be worrying about? Just ignore her. NTA.
Technical-Click-7366 said:
NTA. Wow, she sounds super tacky, and as someone else already said "insufferable." I agree, send her the photographer's info and hopefully they will charge her for the photos she demanded.
Yikes44 said:
NTA. Your wedding is not her personal photoshoot. If she asks about them just say that you went through the photos with the photographer and selected the best ones to share (i.e. ones you wanted).
Agreeable_Form_9618 said:
NTA tell her that she has to pay the photographer if she wants them