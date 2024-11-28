'AITA for refusing to give my sister my future wedding fund even though her family is struggling?'

So okay this is kinda a long one but I'll try to make it short. I (27F) have been saving money for years for my dream wedding. It's not crazy or anything, but it's special to me bc I always wanted to have like this beautiful day with my partner (I'm engaged btw, my fiancé, 30M, is amazing and supportive). Anyway, I’ve been putting like every extra penny I can aside since I was 22.