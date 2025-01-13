'Either you give us grandchildren, or we're taking you off our will.' AITA? + UPDATE

Apparently, they wanted to take advantage of that fact and tried to dupe the venue to cancel our wedding. Luckily, the administrator is quite smart and saw that on our sheet (needed for rental), there is only two names/numbers for contact if we can't be reached, one is my brother and the other is my fiancée best friend.

At the time we booked the place we were already in a strained relationship with our parents so neither of us put them as contact. Thankfully, the administrator actually paid attention to that and took the care and time to reach out to us.

Otherwise we might not only lose our special date, but also all our deposit and dream venue. I'll be honest and saying that I never expected that kind of behavior from anyone in our families. But alas, it seems I was wrong.