Man's friends say he should have given wife of 8 years warning before filing for divorce.

"AITA for filing divorce without letting my wife of 8 years know?"

I(34M) filed for divorce after discovering my wife's(35F) affair with her co-worker. We have been married for 8 years and together for 12. She has been acting cold towards me since last March.

There were other suspicious things, too. After some detective work(snooping actually), I came to learn she had been having an affair with her co-worker. It was first emotional and then it became physical.

I didn't confront her and just kept acting like everything is okay. We used protection, continued our date nights and activities during that time. I was collecting evidence and working with my attorney to complete the filing behind the scenes and financial things.

That lasted for about 4 months and she was served last week. I closed our mutual credit cards, took my half from our joint account and was completely prepared while she wasn't.