"AITA for giving a silly Secret Santa gift that my friend thought was 'cheap'?"

My friends and I are doing a three-week Secret Santa with different themes each week. The first week’s theme was gag gifts or funny things, and everyone was giving each other like weird keychains, small bottles of alcohol, or joke novelty items. (all within budget).

I got my assigned friend a pair of beef-looking socks and a giant back scratcher fork because she had mentioned she liked an expensive local beef type (but that was way above budget and also hard to bring and stay anonymous since it needs refrigeration).

When she got my gift, she was really disappointed and kept saying she hated her Secret Santa and that they were bad at gift giving. She doesn’t know it’s me since we’re doing it anonymously and we’ll reveal it at the end of the third week.