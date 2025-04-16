'AITA for giving away Easter baskets to hundreds of kids and not my own niece or nephew?' UPDATED

Our aunt said she still didn’t get why “you couldn’t just set aside two for your own niece and nephew?” It turns out both kids already had Easter Baskets, but my Aunt still argued how Ruby and James were still being “excluded.” Luckily, my aunt seems to have moved past it.

As for the Facebook issue, I was seriously tempted to use one of the petty responses you guys suggested in the comments. But I realize it would validate Emma’s drama and fuel her fire, which is exactly what she would want. I sent her a private message. (almost all of her passive-aggressive comments had been deleted/reported as spam.)