'AITA for giving my boyfriend an ultimatum?' 'His grandma is on her deathbed.'

"AITA for giving my boyfriend an ultimatum while his grandma is on her deathbed?"

For some context I (F23) and bf (M23) have been together for about 8 months. About 5 weeks ago I decided we needed to take a break after feeling disrespected and my feelings were disregarded.

Example he told me I was lazy and had no motherly qualities for not getting out of bed to get him something to drink. I had worked all day and he had been playing video games since noon.

We recently got back together after he claimed to take the time to work on himself. However there are still things I don’t like. He makes sexist comments and he constantly puts people down and is just negative in general.