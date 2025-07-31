'AITA for giving my boyfriend an ultimatum?' 'His grandma is on her deathbed.'

For some context I (F23) and bf (M23) have been together for about 8 months. About 5 weeks ago I decided we needed to take a break after feeling disrespected and my feelings were disregarded.
Example he told me I was lazy and had no motherly qualities for not getting out of bed to get him something to drink. I had worked all day and he had been playing video games since noon.
We recently got back together after he claimed to take the time to work on himself. However there are still things I don’t like. He makes sexist comments and he constantly puts people down and is just negative in general.
This came to a boiling point when I found out he uses a burner account to make hateful comments on people’s TikToks, especially women. He commented something inappropriate on a girl’s post we went to high school with. He sent it to me thinking I would find it funny.
I did not. I find it disgusting, childish, and disrespectful. I told him if he ever did that again I would be done with the relationship. He thinks I’m as ahole because this happened the week he was told his grandmother would not be alive much longer she was very sick in the hospital.
He said that me threatening him during this time is uncalled for. I think that the situation has nothing to do with his unacceptable behavior. AITA?
No1PoundPup said:
NTA, Break it off with him. There are plenty of subservient women for him to find a new GF. You need to stand up for yourself and not be one of those women. He is a total AH.
hubertburnette said:
YWBTA to give him an ultimatum. Just dump him.
AmpleForeskins said:
Nta, you aren't his mom.
Benevolent_Panda990 said:
He has shown you how he feels about women. Now show him that you’re a strong one. By leaving him. NTA.
yellowjacket1996 said:
YTA for doing this to yourself in an 8 month relationship.
ejfordphd said:
He is so upset by his grandmother’s health crisis that he chose to harass someone online for laughs? NTA