Mom tells daughter why her college fund is gone. 'You caused my divorce, you pay for it.' AITA?

THIS -- cosigning means you put your credit history on the line to help her get approved for the loans, and in the event she defaults, YOU become responsible. DO NOT DO THIS if you do not intend to ensure she can make her payments.

she_who_knits

"I said I would cosign a student loan" AND "I also made it very clear that I would not be responsible for paying it back."

This a non sequitur. Do not cosign a loan or you will be paying it back when she defaults.