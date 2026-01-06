'AITA for considering giving my daughter’s grandparents full custody after her mom died during childbirth?'

According_Pizza8484

I think this beyond reddit's pay grade and not really an AITAH situation. My only advice would be to take some time to think this over. Right now you're overwhelmed and grieving, and you might want to avoid doing something you might regret later when you're feeling more stable and yourself.

Things will be a lot messier if you change your mind later in your life when you're in a different place and new custody arrangements have been established. Your daughter might grow up to feel rejected by you later on as well, even if you're still involved, if you move on and start a new family with someone else down the road.