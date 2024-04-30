'AITA for giving my ex-fiancée a fake engagement ring?' 'I very much wanted to marry her.'

It was an honest to god marriage proposal. I very much wanted to marry her. She is just a klutz and I didn't trust her with the real thing. I took her to Coachella for the second weekend and to propose. It was a great time and she got to see No Doubt who she loves because her dad used to listen with her when she was a baby.
Anyway I asked her to marry me and she said yes. She loved the ring. I had had it sized but it was the brass and Moissanite copy I had made so she would not lose or damage the real one at the concert.
Which she promptly did. And then she pretended not to. She said it was too tight and that she had put it away until we got back to Phoenix. When we got back she asked me where I got the ring. I told her and she tried to replace it. Until they told her how much it cost.
She came to my place crying to tell me she lost the ring and to beg my forgiveness. I told her right away that it was no big deal because I had the real one with me, and we could go get it sized perfectly so she wouldn't lose it.
My mistake because she effing lost it. She went off on me for making her not enjoy the weekend because she was worried sick that she had lost her ring. If she had told me she lost it, I would have told her the truth. That I didn't want to take any chances with her ring at that massive venue.
She screamed at me that I was a complete ahole to make her worry like that. She said a lot of stuff that I guess had been building for a while and she said things she could not take back. I told her to get out. She asked for her real ring. I said nope. I am not marrying someone who thinks this is the way to behave towards me.
I told her she had to leave or I would get the security guys to get her out. She is only signed in as a guest so it is not a big deal for me to get her out. I feel like I dodged a bullet but also kind of bad that I didn't tell her at the concert that it was fake so she wouldn't worry. My parents are wondering why we broke up and I don't really know what to say.
Winternin said:
lol...I like how after she did all that, she asked you for the real ring. NTA.
Top-Effect-4321 said:
Dude, HUGE bullet dodged. Tell your parents the whole story. They’ll understand.
avast2006 said:
NTA - and she has the brains of a doorknob. Her worry was all her doing. She lost the ring; she lied about losing the ring. What were you supposed to do, read her mind? (What mind? Not a functioning one.)
IF she had told you the truth, you could have reassured her on the spot. It was her decision to lie to you about it being put safely away, and to hide her screwup that caused her all the grief. She played herself.
And then she screams at you and blames you and makes you the bad guy for something that was 100 percent her fault. Good thing you got her a fake ring. Fake ring for a fake girlfriend.
PenaltySafe4523 said:
ESH. Kind of stupid proposing at Coachella in the first place. Both of you are immature dummies. Which is what you expect from the typical trust fund babies who go to that festival.
Maximum-Ear1745 said:
NTA. She was the one who kept the loss of a ring a secret. Hopefully this was a learning experience for her.
BillyShears991 said:
NTA. Glad you found out what kind of person she is now and made a clean break.