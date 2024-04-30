'AITA for giving my ex-fiancée a fake engagement ring?' 'I very much wanted to marry her.'

She came to my place crying to tell me she lost the ring and to beg my forgiveness. I told her right away that it was no big deal because I had the real one with me, and we could go get it sized perfectly so she wouldn't lose it.

My mistake because she effing lost it. She went off on me for making her not enjoy the weekend because she was worried sick that she had lost her ring. If she had told me she lost it, I would have told her the truth. That I didn't want to take any chances with her ring at that massive venue.