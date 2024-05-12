'AITA for giving my ex fiancée a fake engagement ring.' + Update

"AITA for giving my ex fiancee a fake engagement ring."

Even_Phone1313

It was an honest to God marriage proposal. I very much wanted to marry her. She is just a klutz and I didn't trust her with the real thing. I took her to Coachella for the second weekend to propose. It was a great time and she got to see No Doubt. She loves them because her dad used to listen with her when she was a baby.

Anyway I asked her to marry me and she said yes. She loved the ring. I had had it sized but it was the brass and moisonite copy I had made so she would not lose or damage the real one at the concert.