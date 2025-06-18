'AITA for giving an expensive gift to my boyfriend?' 'That money could've helped my parents.'

I (22f) started working when I was 16 because my parents told me that they wont be spending any money on me and that i had to pay for myself so I did. I juggled school and my job and when I turned 18 they asked me to find a new place to live (I wasn't even in college yet).

If not for my bf and his family I would have ended up homeless but luckily I didn't. They even loaned me some money for my college related expenses once I got in I started a freelancing business to pay for my own bills and sometimes even helped my bf's family out.

About 7 months ago my parents lost a lot of money when their restaurant went bankrupt I loaned them money twice to help them cope with it even though I didn't want to and they haven't paid a dollar back.



My boyfriend's birthday was coming up so I started saving for that since I wanted to gift him a watch he has been wanting for a while. So when my parents asked for money again, I lied and told them I don't have the money they want and made some excuse about college expenses...they bought it.