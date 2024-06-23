"AITA for giving a family heirloom to my wife even though my sister didn't want me to?"

ThrowRaGix

My (51m) parents (75m 74f) are workaholics, and addicted to money. They loved their jobs more than their children, that's why they sent me and my sister to live with our grandmother when we were 6 and 8.

My sister (49f) moved out when she turned 18 and I continued living with my grandmother until I graduated from college at 25 because I enjoyed living with her and I also wanted to take care of her when she got sick.

The thing is that a few months ago she died and she left everything to me, my sister my wife (34f) and our children (8f 6f 4f 2f two months old boy) but my sister only wanted one thing and that was a necklace that belonged to my father's family for almost two centuries.