'AITA for giving my fiancé a forehead kiss?' 'It's habit now.'

"AITA for giving my fiancé a forehead kiss?"

My (24m) fiancé (28f) and I are getting married later this month. My dad had us over today and we stayed late. My step brother (25m) had his girlfriend(25f) over. The 6 of us were watching movies, it was getting late and my fiance fell asleep.

She woke up around an hour later and I gave her a forehead kiss. That's become a bit of a thing for us. I always give her a forehead kiss when we wake up in the morning. I also do it when she wakes up from naps. It's to the point that it's habit now.