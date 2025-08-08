'AITA for giving my fiancé a forehead kiss?' 'It's habit now.'

My (24m) fiancé (28f) and I are getting married later this month. My dad had us over today and we stayed late. My step brother (25m) had his girlfriend(25f) over. The 6 of us were watching movies, it was getting late and my fiance fell asleep.
She woke up around an hour later and I gave her a forehead kiss. That's become a bit of a thing for us. I always give her a forehead kiss when we wake up in the morning. I also do it when she wakes up from naps. It's to the point that it's habit now.
A little while later my step brother pulled me aside and demanded I stop forcing my perfect relationship down his throat. I told him I wasn't forcing anything, I was just kissing my fiancé and he cut me off and called me a d then went upstairs. The rest of the night went pretty normal. My step brother's girlfriend went upstairs to look for my step brother after a while.
My fiancé and I just got home and I received a text from my step mom. It said that I should apologize for making my step brother uncomfortable and stop acting so obsessed with my fiancé. AITA for giving my fiancé a forehead kiss?