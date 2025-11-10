'AITA for giving my friend her baby back before I was supposed to?'

Halloween rolls around and "A" drops "R" off at my apartment at around 4:00 PM, and everything is fine. After about an hour, "A" FaceTimes me to check on the baby. Another 45 minutes go by; "A" FaceTimes me again. No problem.

This baby is really young, so I totally get the anxiety. She continues to FaceTime me every 30 minutes to an hour, even while she takes "T" trick-or-treating. She'd get to a spot with no signal or wi-fi, try to call, the call would drop, and she'd call back-to-back until facetime stopped dropping the call.

At some point, they finish up trick-or-treating and go to do their Halloween tradition. Whatever it is, it runs late. She's still wide awake (and FaceTiming) at around 10:00 PM when I'm getting ready for bed.