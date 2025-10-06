'AITA for giving my housemate a deadline to find a babysitter?'

I wouldn't mind watching the 2 year old, but any advice I give seems to be thrown out the window. He feeds this kid sugary breakfast stuff all the time and I'm left with a fussy baby who wants more sugar and refuses to nap (talking chocolate milk, the little chocolate chip muffins, cookies, sugary cereals).

So I get to be the bad guy during the day and deal with scream fests because I refuse to give this kid more sweets. Regardless, I have told our housemate and my husband I refuse to look after a newborn and a 2 year old (if it was my child, by all means. But I already did that song and dance with my first two.