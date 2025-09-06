"AITA for agreeing and giving in to my steps son's every whim without a fight?"

I am a forty five year old woman, and am currently in the middle of divorcing Jace (My forty seven years old husband) of 21 years. While fighting for custody of Lizzie (me and Jace's fifteen year old daughter.)

It all started three months ago when Justin (my twenty year old step son, Jace's son) showed up on our door step with all of his luggage smiling like he had a cure for cancer... which he didn't.

Instead he had the bright idea of dropping out of college even though he had only been attending classes for less than a month at that point. Immediately after hearing the news Jace burst into a speech about how he trusts that our son knows what hes doing and that he could stay in his old room.