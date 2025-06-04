'AITA for not giving my late sister's wedding dress to her fiancée's new bride?'

Poetic_Alien (OP)

EXACTLY. That’s been my whole point. It just feels gross to me but everybody else thinks I’m being irrational.

CelticSkye

NTA - I don't think you're in the wrong here, especially since none of your family has been invited to this wedding. I'm concerned that they're doing this as a way to say "See! Even Anna's family blesses this union, why else would they give my new bride her custom wedding dress?!"

I genuinely wonder if they were having an affair. I'm sorry, I just cannot imagine asking the family of my dead best friend for her $10,000 custom wedding dress to marry her fiance. It's crass and insensitive.