'AITA for giving my late spouse's wedding ring to my daughter instead of my son?' 'Whose love was more real?'

"AITA for giving my late spouse's wedding ring to my daughter instead of my son?"

I lost my spouse ten years ago, and their wedding ring has been one of the few things I've held onto as a reminder of our life together. I always assumed Id pass it down one day, but I never really thought about when or to whom until recently.

My daughter, Emily (25F), has been with her fiancé, Mark (27M), for seven years. They've been through college, job changes, and even bought a house together. When they got engaged, Emily asked if she could have the wedding ring. I felt emotional but ultimately happy to give it to her, knowing she would cherish it and keep their memory alive.