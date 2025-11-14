'AITA for giving my brother access to our parents' house even though they banned him?'

Their logic is that I live out of a backpack since I travel for work and don't really have anything valuable in my house that he could steal. That's not the point. I can imagine Danny "renting" out my house while I'm gone and I get back to a family if six with a fake lease. It's his style.

So my parents are pissed at me but I don't think I'm in the wrong. AITA?

PS my folks are retired but now they cannot leave the house together because one of them always has to be home to keep an eye on him. He will fly out on the 17th and has only been there for a couple of days but it will definitely cramp their style for a bit.