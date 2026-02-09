'AITA for giving my friend a much-needed reality check?' UPDATED

My mate and I are both in our mid-30s. We’ve known each other for over 20 years and, realistically, we’ve been each other’s main support system for most of that time. He’s the only person I speak to regularly and I’m the same for him. Let’s call him Dave.
I recently moved to another city for work, so we don’t get to hang out in person anymore. We still call every few days, and despite everything, I genuinely love the guy like a brother. I don’t see us ever not being in each other’s lives. I could go on about his best qualities.
But respectfully…Dave has all my worst traits, but turned up to 100. I struggle with depression and social anxiety too, but I’ve been putting in the effort to turn things around: I’ve been exercising, getting outside, forcing myself into small social situations, and trying to look after myself even on the rough days.
Dave, on the other hand, has been going the opposite direction. He barely leaves the house anymore. His hygiene has dropped off dramatically. He doesn’t try to take care of himself physically or emotionally, and whenever I gently encourage him, he brushes it off or gives me the ‘what’s the point?’ line.
I’m not a therapist, and I’ve told him that. I can support him, but I can’t fix him. The recurring issue is this: Dave has never been romantic with anyone, which isn’t a problem on its own. I’ve had my own struggles in that area, and being single is not a character flaw.
The problem is that every few weeks he spirals into a rant about how unfair life is, how “no girl will ever want someone like him,” and how the universe has personally decided he doesn’t get love. Last week, during a call, I snapped. Not yelling, just brutal honesty.
I told him, ‘You never leave the house, you don’t shower, you don’t groom yourself, and you spend all day doom-scrolling and feeling sorry for yourself. You can’t expect someone to magically appear when you’re doing nothing to make yourself feel better or put yourself out there. Even if it’s not guaranteed, you’re making your odds worse.
Honestly, you’re starting to think like an incel’.
He absolutely lost it. He called me unsupportive, rude, and even called me a traitor. Then he said some genuinely nasty things about my ex-fiancée leaving me. It was stuff that came out of nowhere and cut pretty deep.
I hung up. He’s tried calling me a few times since, but I haven’t picked up because I’m still heated and honestly a bit hurt. I’m sure we will eventually talk things out but I’m very nervous about our next conversation too. So…AITA for finally giving him the reality check he’s refused to hear for years?
writinwater wrote:
NTA, but if he's consuming a lot of redpill content - which it sounds like he might be - he's getting a lot of validation online from people telling him he's right to feel personally victimized because women won't date him.
One friend dropping a truth bomb on him probably isn't going to outweigh whole online communities telling him that everything that's wrong with him is someone else's fault. I'm not saying don't try, mind you. Maybe the risk of losing a longtime friend will clear his head a little. I'm just saying, prepare for an uphill battle.
HedyHarlow wrote:
NTA - he needs therapy. We can’t be close with people who hate themselves, hate life and refuse to help themselves. It’s too draining. You are under no obligation to talk to him or respond when he insulted you so deeply. Being in pain is no excuse to willfully harm another person.
pay_student_loans wrote:
100% NTA. Blah blah don't light yourself on fire to warm someone else. People can listen to self inflicted drama for only so much. Now with that out of the way. You tried many times to be gentle. You then tried being just honest and got shut down.
Maybe pick up the next time and see how he feels. People make mistakes but people can also double down. Maybe he realized his fault and wants to apologize. Maybe he wants to double down. Only way to find out is to pick up the phone next time if you don't want to call him yourself, then go from there. If you don't talk, well then, things are already done anyway.
techbear72 wrote:
NTA. Part of having long standing close friends is that they get to be actually honest with us. Sometimes even things that make you feel bad are also true and it’s those deep friendships that allow us to say it out loud.
SignificanceHead9957 wrote:
Talk to him before any more time passes. Explain that what you said was expressed unkindly but the brutal honesty came from a place of genuine concern because, as you said, you love him like a brother. Also, can you invite him to visit?
Don't lose a good friend over this.
OP responded:
I will be back in our hometown some point in a couple weeks. I’m going to see if he’d like to meet up. But I’m going to call/text him later today to lay everything out and work on patching things up. I’ll always have his back, and I hope he’s receptive to what I have to say.
Since my original post, Dave and I finally had a proper conversation. I gave him a call the day after the post. He told me that what I said genuinely hurt him, but he also admitted that, deep down, he knew I was right.
He ended up breaking down and opening up in a way he never has before. He said this isn’t the life he pictured for himself, that he feels like he’s let his family down, and that he worries it’s “too late” to turn things around. For context, I didn’t include earlier: Dave comes from a very strict Asian household.
He was expected to become a high-earning professional, and while his two younger siblings have gone on to build successful careers and start families, Dave burned out in uni. He told me that watching his siblings thrive while he struggled has crushed his self-esteem over the years. He also revealed that his dad refuses to speak to him now.
This is something I had no idea about until this conversation. He said he did understand that I was coming from a place of love, but I apologised for the way my bluntness came across. He also apologised for the comment he made about my ex-fiancée, which really did cross a line, and we cleared the air there.
I tried reassuring him that he’s always been an incredible friend and a genuinely good person. I reminded him that his siblings used to look up to him (and still come to him for advice sometimes), which says a lot about who he is beyond his struggles. I told him I’d support him however I reasonably can, but that real change has to come from him.
And to his credit, he’s started taking some small steps: he promised to get back into basic self-care, look into therapy, and try easing himself into a routine again. He even went out, got his long greasy hair cut, shaved, and honestly he looks like a different person already. That alone seemed to lift his spirits a bit.
Going forward, I’m planning to approach things with more empathy and patience. Life has genuinely hit Dave hard, and I want to help him climb out of this rough spot at a pace that’s realistic for him.
I know what it’s like to feel trapped in a dark place, and I’m hoping that with enough time and support, he’ll eventually find his way out. We’re meeting up back in our hometown next week, and we’re going to be watching some of our favourite movies at his place!
fabuloustrick8859 wrote:
Awesome update. You sound like a really good friend and that's great.
I hope Dave finds himself again.
OP responded:
Thank you!
I hope so too. Very excited to hang out with him after a long while.
No_Appointment_7232 wrote:
And be aware, there's likely going to be back sliding and even later denying what he said when he owned his responsibility. You may want to learn a little bit about manipulative mistreatment.
Unfortunately, sometimes in our struggles with our mental health we feel the need to control as many things as people in our lives will let us control. It's not good and it ends poorly. I might let a friend know that I am aware of that part of the cycle and ask them how I can help redirect them if and when it comes to that.
Rogueheroakatsuki wrote:
Good job, sometimes thats what friends are for - to tell truth, even if painful. Hopefully, this will be push Dave needed badly for years to start looking forward again.
fluffy_fox_9650 wrote:
This is an amazing update.
I'm glad he's starting to be in a better place, I really wish the best for both of you.
I can tell you really care about him. You're a great friend, OP.