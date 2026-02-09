'AITA for giving my friend a much-needed reality check?' UPDATED

This is something I had no idea about until this conversation. He said he did understand that I was coming from a place of love, but I apologised for the way my bluntness came across. He also apologised for the comment he made about my ex-fiancée, which really did cross a line, and we cleared the air there.

I tried reassuring him that he’s always been an incredible friend and a genuinely good person. I reminded him that his siblings used to look up to him (and still come to him for advice sometimes), which says a lot about who he is beyond his struggles. I told him I’d support him however I reasonably can, but that real change has to come from him.