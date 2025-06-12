'AITA for giving my girlfriend an ultimatum about her male best friend?' UPDATED 2X

Her actions tells you clearly that you are not as important. So treat yourself right, and LEAVE her. You’re not toxic, SHE is.

youmustb3jokn wrote:

NTA. First point, Jake can have an opinion but that is not relevant to your relationship. Honestly it sounds like they are dating. I think you giving an ultimatum was never going to end good for you. Honestly you know he is her number one priority, even if she doesn’t say it in words she declares it in all her actions.