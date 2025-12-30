"AITA for giving my in-home nurse coffee?"

So I (52m) get an in home IV every 2 weeks that lasts about 6 hours, and have had the same nurse (65ish f) for the last 6-7 years. At this point, she is basically a friend. My wife (45f) is jealous of this friendship and insists that she should be treated as a service person "we pay her to do a job and then get out, she's not a friend."

Except, she kinda is, after 6+ years of every 2 weeks, I maintain it's normal to treat her more like a friend (wife obviously disagrees). Occasionally (like once every 1.5 to 2 months, but as is pointed out to me, is only every 3 or 4 visits or so) she'll ask if she can have a coffee pod (she either forgot to bring her own coffee, or ran out of time to get one, whatever).