'AITA for giving my husband the cold shoulder after he ruined my Halloween?' UPDATED

Being single is way better than being with someone who gaslights you, has no consideration for your feelings, and terrorizes toddlers. "You're hormonal" because you're pointing out that it's wrong to traumatize kids? He's going to be much worse after you have that baby. He's already acting out because you're pregnant.

For the sake of your child, you really should leave him immediately. And dump any friends siding with a sadist. Scaring children like that is a huge red flag. That is not normal behavior at all. It shows he gets off harming innocent children. What do you think he's going to do to your kid when he gets angry or feels compelled to "have his fun"?