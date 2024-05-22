"AITA for giving my MIL a list of demands/rules after she asked us to move in with her?"

I will start with the list: She WILL be getting rid of her dog. Her and her BF are not to reprimand my children at all and they will be expected to come tell me or my husband if my children are doing something wrong.

There will be a list of people whom are not allowed at the house. (Their family and their friends) Me, my husband and my children WILL be treated with respect at all times and I will not be treated like a child.

My husband and I will absolutely be put on the deed as the main deed holder before we move in. If any of these demands are not held to the highest standard, I will be withdrawing.