'AITA for giving my SIL the same treatment at her wedding that she gave me at my wedding?'

In to our wedding planning, he’s mom and little sister,did not care about being present on absolutely nothing. He’s mom would only call to tell him that she was crying every night because her kids were farther than before and that he needed to fix this. Him??? Why him?

2 months before our wedding, we finally saw each other and it was so fake. I never felt that they liked me. Never felt welcomed. We sent save the dates and she did not even called her brother to say that she got it because she believed that he was not happy with me and that he didn’t love me that much to marry.