'AITA for giving my sister a reality check about raising a child?' 'My husband thinks I was overly harsh.'

time-watertraveler said:

YTA. You are enabling and infantilizing your sister. You are not helping her by footing her bills, you are not letting her grow up and figure out her life. It feels like you want her to carry to term and then raise that child as your own while your sister carries on making a mess of her life.

Both of you need to bucket up and face this head on. Either you fully adopt the child and she gets out of the way, or she moves out and figures it out on her own. She's not involving the "father" because she's afraid she's gonna get dumped and because she knows that if he steps up she can't keep living off of you. And also consider terminating the pregnancy, neither of you sound ready to be a parent.