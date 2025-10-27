"AITA for giving my sister a recommendation about her son’s behavior?"

I 27 have a master’s degree in social work. My sister 30 is an LPN, and she has 4-years-old son. My sister called me worried because he son’s behavior at school has increased. He pulled down his pants in front of others students and has been more aggressive lately. She said she is worried about him being autistic.

As I used to work as a care manager for youth with behavioral issues and mental health or any kind of disabilities, I recommended calling for help. And explained to her how the might help. She said that they require a diagnosis, I said no, they actually can help you get one. I also mentioned that her son will get mental health therapy in home.