'AITA for giving my wife an ultimatum on her male best friend due to what he did before our wedding?' UPDATED

"AITA for giving my wife an ultimatum on her male best friend due to what he did before our wedding years ago?"

My wife and I have been married for about 5 years. And something I learned from her male friend's gf was that he confessed his love to my wife the night before. She told me they got into a fight about this, and figured I should know. So I confronted my wife about this, and she admitted it.

I yelled at her, and asked how the f she could keep this from me and how the f#$k she thought it was appropriate to have him at our wedding. She told me she didn't want to ruin our wedding day, and I told she's not f#$king stupid enough to not know I'd want to know this.

See, this male friend always made me uneasy from the start. She told me that she has no feelings for him.