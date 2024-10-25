'AITA for giving my ring back after my fiancé made a comment to his guy friends?' 'It's a trap.'

I was hanging out with the neighbors wife and her best friend. My fiancé was hanging out with a group of 3-4 guys, having beers and working on vehicles. Well, one of the guys there was talking about his wife and said "once you get married, everything stops" (I overheard in the middle of the conversation so I have no idea what "stops" during marriage but it was a negative comment irregardless).

But anyways, my fiancé then starts laughing and goes "that's why I've been dragging my feet on marriage" and the guys just laughed and said "don't do it man, it's a trap" etc etc. It really hurt me, but I figured it was just 'locker room talk' and tried my best to move on.