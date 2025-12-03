'AITA for giving my son's girlfriend a budget for the dinners she's making?'

Later on, my son tells me I “embarrassed” Carmella when she’s just trying to be nice. I said I appreciate her cooking dinner, but she’s doing it on my dime, and I can’t afford this.

I pointed out he’s free to give her money to do this. My son pointed out they’re only here “a few more weeks”, can’t I just make “my guest” happy? Am I really in the wrong here?

Here’s what people had to say to OP:

wesmorgan1

Regardless of her intentions, treating you as an unlimited bank for food purchases is disrespectful. Capping your food expenses is a completely reasonable thing to do.

NTA - sit down with both of them, tell her that you love her cooking, and that you'd love to sit down and plan meals with her...but you'll have to stick to a budget because you don't have a money tree in the back yard.