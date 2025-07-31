'AITA for giving my toddler the iPad in a restaurant?' 'My in-laws judged me.'

I have zero problem with you giving your kid a tablet, but you absoutly need to have headphones with that thing, it is not acceptable to let them listen to it 'at low volume' - that is rude to other diners. You can find cheap, child friendly headphones that don't allow the volume to go too high on Amazon ready for next day delivery. Teach that kid not to play noise in public.

If your husband isn't willing to head off the meltdown himself or take a screaming kid into the parking lot to calm down he can shut his pie hole. I promise you MIL's kids did not sit still at 3. And if she had access to tablet, she would have used it. As soon as TV was invented people were using it to keep their kids still and quiet for five minutes. No way your husband is so old that he didn't watch TV as a kid.