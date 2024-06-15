Woman stands by decision to break family naming tradition for twins, family shuns her. AITA?

"AITA for giving my twins names my husband and I wanted them to have instead of family names like is tradition?"

Tasty_Sun2493

My family traditionally passes down family names as first names. I was named after two grandmothers (both had the same first name). My brother is named after an uncle and my sister is named after a cousin who died in infancy.

My mom is named after her great grandmother. Her siblings were named after different aunts/uncles/grandparents. My grandma was named after a sibling of hers who died in infancy and her living siblings were named after other family members.

I have cousins named after family members, my mom has cousins named the same way. The relatives do not need to be dead to be considered. But if we have a recently deceased family member it's considered the correct thing to use those names.