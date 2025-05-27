'AITA for giving my wife a quiz on our child?'

Just basic questions a parent should know about their kid, and she struggled to answer any of them. She left pretty soon after, claiming I had no right to "give her a quiz on her own child." AITA?

ERVetSurgeon

NTA. You are absolutely right, she should know all that and more about her own child. Why not go for full custody? It would signficantly improve Matthew's life.

Cool-Instruction-833 (OP)

Trust me, if I had it my way, he would be with us full time. It’s an ongoing discussion we have, and he says he doesn’t want to hurt his mom’s feelings and leave her alone. This situation has been an exercise in empathy and patience for me. I understand where my son is coming from. When he isn’t here, his little brother and my husband still are. When he’s not with his mom, she’s by herself.