Gluten-free bride asks if it's 'offensive' to order wedding cake for two; AITA?

Planning a wedding menu that can serve every different type of allergy and dietary restriction can be a harrowing endeavor for couples...

So, when a conflicted bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As&hole" about whether or not she'd be wrong to have a VIP private wedding cake, people were ready to help deem a verdict.

WIBTA if I ordered my wedding cake to only be big enough for my fiancé and I?

Our wedding is going to be in April and I am currently ordering the last details, including the wedding cake. I talked to a good friend about it and she was offended that I thought about only ordering it big enough for my fiancé and I.

My reasoning: I have multiple allergies/autoimmune diseases including celiacs. Since I want to be able to eat my own wedding cake, it needs to be gluten free, which is in and of itself much more expensive than a normal one.