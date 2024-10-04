'AITA for feeding gluten to my gluten-free mother without telling her?' UPDATED

"AITA for giving my gluten-free mother gluten without telling her?"

So my mother and I don't have a great relationship. Throughout my life she has pushed all kinds of fad diets, self-help flavored fads, and even conversion therapy via the troubled teen industry on me. Shes never apologized for any of it despite me telling her how much it all messed me up.

I still haven't mustered the guts up to go no contact because she's still married to my dad, who I do get along with and generally like. Well, I recently moved to a new place in a really nice area because I just got a really nice new job. Suddenly my mom really wants to come and visit and see me. I do my best to make up excuses, but she pushes so hard that eventually I cave.