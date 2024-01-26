Gluten-free new mom snaps at MIL for bringing food she can't eat, 'she's rude.' AITA?

She went above and beyond to help us. Also my bestie & her husband live down the street and have been dropping off meals/treats & walking our dog for us, but I don’t consider that visiting as much as favors/errands.

MIL found out about my mom’s visits and was very upset, so we decided to have her over for a brief visit, day six postpartum. She said they’d bring food & arrived around dinner time. I have Celiac disease so I cannot eat gluten. MIL brought homemade lasagna, pasta salad, muffins, and two types of cookies, all full-gluten, and explained to me that she was sorry but she had limited notice and only had time to make my husband’s favorites.