'AITA for going forward with divorce now that my wife is getting the help she needs?'

Calling me a useless husband, everything under the sun, wasn't allowed to sleep in the same bed as her then being pissed at me in the morning for not sleeping in the same bed as her, cleaning the house because it's to loud then not cleaning the house, cooking something she doesn't want anymore but requested it earlier.

I bared everything, every insults, all the verbal berating. I never raised my voice towards her during this time. I begged her to get help, talk to a doctor, therapist, her mother anyone but she refused and that just made things worse because apparently i called her crazy for asking her to get help.

I went with her to the doctor one time and when i brought up the mood swing the hell i was in for a whole week wasn't worth it.