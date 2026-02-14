'AITA if I go to my mom's birthday alone because my partner keeps picking fights?'

Last year at my mom’s birthday, it got ugly. My grandpa is 78 and he’s one of those guys who tells the same stories and has strong opinions about tiny things. He was talking about how he likes his coffee "black, no nonsense" and someone joked about how fancy coffee places are ridiculous now.

Lena jumped in and started arguing about how it’s not ridiculous, it’s just culture, and people should be allowed to enjoy things, and then she started picking apart his wording like it was a debate club. My grandpa tried to laugh it off, but she kept cutting in, like "no but you said it’s nonsense, explain why, what’s your logic." My aunt tried to change the subject and Lena circled back, twice.