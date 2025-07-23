'AITA for going ahead with my wedding even though my mom HATES my fiancé?' + UPDATE 1 YEAR LATER

And I'm not sure I want to keep postponing the wedding because she's not ready for me to get married yet. So, would I be the @$$hole if I do go through with it?

MORE INFO: My mom does have a traumatic brain injury (TBI) which affects her emotional regulation. She has had it since before I started dating my fiance, so he never met her beforehand. Despite the TBI, she swears that she is being perfectly reasonable and that as an older woman who has dated a lot more than I have (just the one) and has known abusive men, that I should trust her implicitly and leave him.

Everyone has been asking, so here are some of the warning signs that she says are emotionally abusive: