'AITA for going away the same weekend as my BF, leaving him to look after our daughter?' UPDATED

I didn't ask him to cancel as it is not fair on her so I had to make other arrangements in each case. I have never had a night away for our daughter. I had made a couple of plans but each time they got cancelled. He says he encourages me to go away and he is not stopping me, I have tried to explain that his going away so much does stop me as someone needs to look after our child.

In a few weeks I have arranged to see my friend for a couple of days. I told him about it and he said I couldn't do it on that date because he was going on a cycle holiday. I told him he hasn't told me anything about this and yet again he claims he did and I forgot.