'AITA for going no contact with my mom?' 'She lied to me and disrupted a special trip I planned.'

I said yes, but made it very clear that I had planned a special birthday getaway for my wife and son, and they needed to be back before then (3 weeks away). My dad promised they would be.

I reminded them multiple times, even at the airport. A week into their trip, my mom calls and says there are no flights back and they’ll be delayed by an additional two weeks. I push back, saying surely there are other options, and she snaps—saying they already booked the flight and there’s nothing they can do.

Then my dad calls, and I confront him. I tell him I feel lied to, and that this is part of a pattern—making decisions without thinking about how it affects others. He says he doesn’t remember any of it. I hang up.