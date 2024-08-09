'AITA for going home early on a family vacation?' 'My mother-in-law constantly invaded my privacy?'

I, 38M, am the solo breadwinner of this house. I have a wife 35F and a daughter 5F. Me and my wife has been planning this family vacation to Venice for months. For context, my daughter is very little and she needs constant attention or she will get into trouble.
Venice has always been my wife's idea of a romantic city, so it's been her dream to go there. However, we can't just leave our daughter at home. We initially wanted to leave her at my MIL's house, but she wanted to come with us and my MIL said that it was her dream to visit too.
My wife was very supportive of this idea, but I was more reluctant. My wife planned everything, booking the hotels and the restaurants. However, to my dismay, she booked 1 rooms of 2 queens instead of two rooms with two kings.
I planned for this to be a romantic getaway, and did not want my daughter in the room with us. We could easily afford two rooms, but my wife wanted to keep an eye on her as well.
To make matters worse, my MIL was constantly in my space. She also had to share all of my wife's expensive products (facewash, shampoo, lotion, etc). My daughter likes to sit on our bed when me and my wife are gone to the city, and I come back to see that MIL was sitting on our bed too.
It is very unhygienic to me and I don't like that she was sitting on the bed that me and my wife share, as I am a very private person. She also rummaged through our suitcase looking for a hair tie, and it really irked me that she did so without asking me. I don't like the thought of her looking through our stuff when we're gone, so I locked it.
The final straw was when I woke up in the morning, I saw that MIL has yet again, forgotten something. For the last few days, she's been sharing the same toothpaste as me and my wife! I don't like the thought of her putting her tooth brush close to (or even on) the toothpaste nozzle and I was ill the more I thought about it.
I asked MIL if the only reason she came was to freeload off of me and my wife, as she didn't pay for any of the expenses (hotel, amenities, food), only her own plane tickets. I said that I've asked her politely several times to stop using my wife's stuff, especially because I share it with her and it's very inappropriate.
My MIL was very upset and told my wife, and my wife screamed at me. I was very angry that the trip that I paid with MY OWN MONEY was now ruined, and I changed the date of my plane ticket and went straight home.
My wife has called me several times afterwards, screaming at me and saying that our daughter is upset. I feel bad that our daughter was caught in the situation, but it was really not acceptable what my MIL did and I had to set some boundaries before it gets worse.
My wife has her own card and enough money to stay there. I'm not sure about her plans about staying or not. I've been ignoring her calls to take sometime for my own mental health.
WagRE said:
Wow. Your wife books the wrong hotel room so your solution is to abandon her on her dream vacation, forcing her to care for your high-maintenance kindergartener on her own? Couldn’t you have booked a separate room for your MIL instead of abandoning your wife and child? YTA.
Hoistedonyrownpetard said:
Look, I’m sorry to break it to you but, uh, that bed that MIL sat on? Other people have already done way less hygienic things on it. OP you sound insufferable. And it’s not your money. It’s your money and your wife’s money. Community property. YTA.
sheramom4 said:
YTA. Your complaints are that MIL was using your WIFE's products *not your products, sharing toothpaste and sitting on a hotel bed (which more than you and your wife have used), all while she babysat for you so that you could have a romantic trip?
Oh and MIL had to pay for her own plane tickets for the privilege. So in the end, you are talking about a few dollars worth of product, a few cents of toothpaste, some meals and 1/5 of a hotel room, but she was "using" you.
And now you are ignoring your family after skipping the rest of the trip. I wouldn't expect to be married for much longer.
Roll7ide123 said:
YTA. You sound like a drama queen that makes problems to complain about if you can’t find any.
Lollipopwalrus said:
YTA. She was sitting on your bed I'm assuming while wearing clothes and talking/playing with your daughter. She came on the holiday to provide you and your wife free babysitting so you two could enjoy some romance together. Instead you spent the time getting snippy about toothpaste and toiletries.
If you had specific requirements for rooms, you should have discussed it with your wife before she booked. You still likely would have ended up getting rooms with an adjoining door for your daughter & MIL to have access and vice versa as needed.
Then you had a tantrum and abandoned your family, on what was supposed to be your wife's dream holiday. Easy solution would have been to go out and buy your MIL her own set of toiletries as both a gift to say thanks for the babysitting and to get her off using your wife's. Also would have earned you brownie points with your wife which comes in handy in a romance city.
NYer42 said:
YTA- sorry. I don’t see where you said that you spoke to your wife privately about your issues with HER mother, nor do I see where you did much in the way of preparing for your trip.
I suck at planning and I would probably let my wife handle that part- but I wouldn’t really have a place to complain if I was unhappy with the rooms or anything else along those lines.
Sorry you had a bad vacation, but you just left your wife with her now angry mother and a very upset 5 year old in a far away, unfamiliar place. I can see where you may be annoyed at your mother in law- but you seemed to jump right over annoyed and straight into a temper tantrum.
Edit: Thank you to everyone that responded. I'm reading through each response carefully and I have realized my mistakes. I'm taking tonight to write a sincere apology and I will be calling my wife first thing in the morning tomorrow. Thank you again. I love her more than anything and I want to make amends.
FINAL UPDATE: I just called my wife to deliver my sincere apology. I am writing this with a heavy heart. She has blocked my number, and my MIL informed me that she will be looking into divorce proceedings. I have never thought about this happening, and I am at a loss of what to do.
I have failed our family, as a husband and as a father. I am not angry at my wife for this decision, but I still cling to the hope that I can turn this around. I am about to lose the love of my life, over a stupid mistake that I made. I was not rational when I stormed off.
She did not deserve any of my attitude. I am praying at this moment that after sometime off and after I change myself for the better, she will reconsider this divorce. I am going to contact a therapist and marriage counselling after posting this. I feel myself spiraling and I don't want to think how I ruined my life in the span of these 48 hours.
Again, thank you to everyone that responded. I will be logging off for a while and work through my thoughts. I don't know what to say. I don't know what to do next. All I know is that I have lost the love of my life, and I have no way to contact her. I don't know how I'm going to handle this. My world has just come crashing down. I'm sorry Maria.