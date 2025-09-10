"AITA for not going into work when I’m not on the schedule?' 'My boss asked me to come in...'

So I (20f) work at Food Lion. I work in the HBC department and work mainly Sunday’s, Tuesday’s, and Friday’s 7pm-3am. I don’t have a car so I have a coworker drive me to work since we work mainly the same schedule.
I've worked here for almost 2 months and my manager for my department has been pulling the same thing since I got hired. Every time the schedule for the next week comes out on Friday’s I check it. I work the same three days. But for the last couple of weeks my boss texts me every Wednesday (I don’t work Wednesdays) and tells me I'm supposed to be in that day.
First time it happened I'm like, “okay, she must have changed the schedule and didn't tell me. I’ll go in and check just in case” I go in and check I'm not on there. She swears up and down she put me on and I shrug it off. Must have been a mistake.
Second time it happens, not on the schedule for Wednesday and I even check in with her to make sure it wasn’t a mistake and she said she didn’t have the hours for me. Wednesday rolls around and she tells me I was supposed to be in that night?
Third time happened today. I checked the schedule on Friday and I made sure I wasn’t on for Wednesday. She texts me today, “did you find a ride for tomorrow since (said coworker) isn't working?”
I tell her “I checked the schedule on Friday and it said I wasn’t supposed to be in tomorrow, and my parents are out of town so I don’t have anyone to take me up there” she swears up and down that she put me on the schedule so tonight when I go in I will check.
If I do happen to be on the schedule, that means she changed it and didn’t tell me. If that happened then I will politely tell her that if she changes my schedule then she needs to tell me so I can check and confirm. If I'm not on the schedule then I am simply not going in, and since I'm not officially on the schedule it won’t count against me as a no call no show.
She had been accused of stealing hours from the last HBC girl who worked before me because she asks them to come in when they're not on the schedule and doesn’t put in the hours correctly. So I don’t want to go in and trust her with manually putting in my hours.
And according to other managers she doesn’t communicate with her employees properly (clearly) which causes issues that could have been avoided. But I also don’t want her to keep guilt-tripping me into coming in when clearly there is a pattern here that makes me feel uneasy. So AITA? And any advice would be great...
UnrulyEllis said:
Yeah NTA! I'd say start taking a picture of the schedule when you first see it, texting it to her and telling her this is the schedule you will be following.And if she needs to make any changes she needs to change the schedule and then tell you to go view it Before the end of your shift.
At which point you will take another photo and text it to her. It's a great way to document your hours in a way that doesn't let her backtrack.
IllustriousBowler259 said:
Take a photo of the schedule when it comes out. If you're not on it, you're not going in. Pretty simple. Don't count on staying in this job long, though. Crazy managers do not make for a happy life. If she gives you any grief, you have your photo evidence and just go above her head. She's got a manager, too. NTA.
CombImaginary9417 said:
NTA. As a former Food Lion stocker associate in VA, I made them know from day one that once that schedule is posted on Thursdays, I'm not changing my availability.
Every Friday when the schedule comes out, take a pic. Every time she messages, reply with the pic. Don't engage with her. She's not correctly standing Wednesdays and it's an issue. You need to tell whoever is above her. NTA.
Fickle-Cabinet3956 said:
NTA. I think you need to get proof of what the schedule looks like, take a screen shot of it, and also confirm your schedule with her each week. You shouldn't have to do all that, but your boss is irresponsible and you need to protect yourself and make sure you're paid for any hours you work, specifically those days you're not on the schedule.
Creative-Sun6739 said:
NTA. I'm also in NC and worked at Food Lion many years ago when I was in high school (I'm 48 now so a lot has changed, I'm sure) and my managers never pulled this kind of crap.
Take a pic of the schedule when it first comes out so that the next time she tries this you can show her that she did not put you on the schedule and moving forward she will need to schedule you from the onset for Wednesdays if that is when she wants you to work, otherwise you will not be coming in if it's not convenient for you.