"AITA for going LC with my mom after what she said to my BF at my brother's wedding?"

I (22f) was in my brother's (24m) wedding as a bridesmaid, it was a beautiful day, couldn’t have asked for better weather or vibes. The bridal suite was popping with music and mimosas as all of us are getting ready and it was truly just a great time with everyone.

There’s not much to say about the situation until near the end of the day. As we were getting ready to start cleaning up to leave, my boyfriend (24m) told me he was going to go change to get out of his suit to be more comfortable to help clean. I said ok and went back to the dance floor with my new SIL and all the guests. It wasn’t until half an hour later when I realized that my boyfriend was missing.