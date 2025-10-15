'AITA for going low contact with MIL for how she's treated my older kids?'

I confronted her right there about it and all she said was that she didn't do that and my kids were lying. This pissed me off and I told her that if she couldn't treat all my kids equally then she didn't need to be around any of them.

She started screaming that I was keeping her grandkids from her and called me heartless for trying to ruin their relationship. I told her that this is the consequence for treating the older two the way she did.

She kept screaming that she did nothing wrong but my husband shut that down and told her by excluding the oldest two she was doing something wrong. She claimed that we were twisting her words and making her a villain before leaving right after.