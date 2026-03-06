'AITA for going low contact with my stepmother and refusing to apologize?' UPDATED 5X

I (20F) have been helping my stepmother (40F) and dad (48M) raise two sets of twins (ages 5 and 7). I’ve spent a lot of time babysitting and pitching in around the house, especially during holidays and weekends, without ever asking for anything in return.
Meanwhile, I’ve been studying full-time at a demanding college and working part-time to support myself, since my family couldn’t financially help me. They didn’t have much, and I don’t blame them for that. To be clear, I love my siblings. I truly enjoy spending time with them, and I know how incredibly hard it must be to raise four young children.
I didn’t mind helping, but over time, I began feeling used. It felt for a long time like I was seen as free childcare, not as a real family member. As I reflected on our relationship, I noticed a lack of gratitude from my stepmother.
Instead, I was often met with criticism or comments about what I was doing wrong. She would also make snarky remarks in front of her friends about my appearance — not directly, but in ways that makes me feel awful and ugly. Maybe she treated me this way because of the stress she’s dealing with from the kids.
Sorry for the long intro, here is what happened: Last summer, I stayed with them for 25 out of 62 holiday days (in my country, the kids have holidays in July and August). I also spent 5 days on a holiday with my boyfriend (21M) and volunteered for 7 days at a camp for children from different social backgrounds — something that was really meaningful to me.
The rest of the time, I worked to save money for the school year so I could avoid working while studying. Maybe I should’ve helped more, but when I offered to help on a day she already had other babysitters, she told me I was useless for that day.
So, I spent those days with my boyfriend and working — about 7 more days I could have helped. Whenever I texted to check in, asking how they were doing, I’d get one-word responses, and she never once asked how I was doing, so I stopped texting every day.
Then, in September, she sent me a cold, lengthy message saying I didn’t help enough and that I clearly didn’t care about the family anymore. She also said that I never text them. She demanded I come every weekend in September to babysit to make up for not helping enough.
I tried to respond calmly, explaining that I was already busy two weekends but could help on Thursday and Friday, as my school hadn’t started yet. She said that wasn’t what they needed.
I was moving apartments one weekend and had planned a trip for my boyfriend’s birthday, so I could only come 2 weekends out of 4. She called me selfish, accused me of choosing my boyfriend over them, called me a “cow,” and blocked me on Messenger. I’m still blocked.
I cried for a solid two hours afterward, wondering what I should’ve done differently. I’m so grateful my boyfriend was with me during that time. He suggested I talk to my dad about it, pointing out that my stepmother’s behavior was unacceptable. At the time, I felt like I was the one in the wrong.
So, I called my dad and asked him to speak with her and explain that she couldn’t treat me that way. Instead of supporting me, he told me I should apologize to her to "keep the peace" and reinforced that I was the one behaving badly. I haven’t apologized, and I’ve since gone low-contact.
When I visited again a month later, my stepmother loudly told my dad in the next room—so I could hear—that I didn’t appreciate him enough. She also said I should pay to stay in their house, including for the food and water I consumed. I was honestly shocked.
She’d also make insults about me to her friends and the kids, but wouldn’t say a word to me or even respond to my 'Hello.' I only visit once a month because I can’t handle more.
I asked my dad if we could take the kids on a trip with my boyfriend, since I didn’t want to spend time with her, but he said my stepmother doesn’t trust us. I miss my siblings so much, but emotionally, I feel completely drained. My overeating has gotten worse lately; I eat to cope with the guilt I feel, and I feel more unattractive than ever.
My boyfriend has been my biggest support through all of this. He’s helped me realize I’m not being unreasonable and has stopped me from apologizing to her. He believes I deserve better treatment and reminds me that I’m beautiful, even with the weight I’ve put on.
Still, part of me feels responsible for the fallout, wondering if I could’ve done something differently to ease the tension. I could’ve helped more—parenting four young kids is demanding, after all.
But my boyfriend keeps reminding me that maintaining low contact is the right choice and that I don’t have to accept being treated this way. Even so, I can’t help but wonder if I’m just being too stubborn. AITA for refusing to apologize and standing my ground with my stepmother (and by extension, my dad)? Should I apologize for not helping enough?
I tried to translate our September conversation with google image translate, but she does not use diacritics and makes many errors, so here is translated transcript. She blocked me after that:
SM: When does school start for you? We don’t even matter to you, you didn't even write to us. Keep in mind that you live alone, but we're still a family. You didn't help much during the summer holidays. So, arrange your weekends in September, we need help.
ME: Hi, school starts in two weeks. And unfortunately I already have something this weekend, but as I already called, I'll be home on Thursday and Friday. I'm sorry that it seems like I didn't help you much. I was home for almost half of the holidays, and I also have to work to have money for my studies. I can come next week and last week of September, but week after that boyfriend has birthday and we already have plans.
SM: I won't argue with you. You don't want to, you don't have to. Before you had boyfriend, you used to go home, but if boyfriend is more important to you, you don't have to go during the week. That's no use to us. No one will be home. Live your own life and during the holidays, you really weren't here for half the holidays.
SM: As far as I know, you're not at work every day. Keep doing what you're thinking, maybe one day you'll realize that family is more important.
ME: I want to come, and I'm often at work even on weekends, but right now there's no work on Thursdays and Fridays... And as you said, I'd like to spend time with boyfriend because I hope that he will be my family someday.
SM: Oh, and we are not, good for you.
SM: No one will be here so do as you wish.
ME: What? I didn't mean it like that, you're my family too.
SM: We gave you a piece of life and if we want something from you, it's not possible.
SM: Sorry, you're acting like a cow. I will not communicate with you.
Wow, thank you all for the support. It really opened my eyes. My boyfriend is relieved that I’m finally recognizing the lies I was taught and realizing that I’m not crazy for standing my ground. I think I stayed in that situation too long and trusted her too much (probably hoping she’d be a motherly figure). I sent the "scary" text, but in my own words. Surprise, surprise… my stepmother blocked me on everything, even my phone.
Here’s what I sent to my dad. He hasn’t responded yet, but I’ll update you on how it goes. This Saturday is the kids' birthday celebration, so I’m a bit nervous about what’s going to happen, but honestly, it feels good to finally stand up for myself. My boyfriend asked, "How would you feel if someone treated me or your siblings this way?" And honestly, I would hate it. That gave me the courage to send the message, even though it felt scary.
"I want to start by saying that I’m not apologizing for anything, but I’ve come to realize I’ve been doing more than I should, and it’s been emotionally draining. I’m happy to help, but I’m not responsible for your kids. I need to set boundaries, and I can’t keep helping unless there’s mutual respect. Stepmom, if you have issues, please talk to me directly, not through others. Dad, I need your support, and I feel hurt that you haven’t had my back. I love my siblings and would love to spend time with them, but I need respect and consideration from you."
My dad didn’t answer my call or reply to my text. When I messaged him on Messenger, he left me on read. So yeah… I guess he’s mad at me. Still, I feel a strange sense of relief for finally sending that message. Maybe I could’ve worded it better, but deep down, I think I’m starting to accept something I’ve tried to ignore for a long time — they don’t really care about me.
I’ve been thinking about our relationship all day. I’m starting to believe my stepmother might be jealous. The kids are really attached to me — they ask for hugs and goodnight kisses, and they get sad when I leave for school or work. They also love my boyfriend, which only seems to make things worse.
My dad and stepmom can’t stand him. They call him a “fanatic” just because he believes in God, but he’s honestly one of the kindest, most loving people I’ve ever known. It feels like a miracle that I found someone who truly cares about me.
Whenever we visit, my stepmom makes snide comments — saying we’re “conjoined twins” who can’t be apart, and that I should pay more attention to them instead of my boyfriend. I get the feeling she resents that I’m finally experiencing real love — or maybe she’s just angry that I’m no longer as easy to control.
My relationship with my dad has always been strained. We’re just so different — he’s loud and extroverted, and I’ve always been more quiet and sensitive. When I was born, he even denied I was his (which is ridiculous, because I look just like him). Over the years, he’s told me more than once that I’m not beautiful, and he lies a lot. When I was a baby, he left my mom for another woman.
He eventually came back, but my mom left for good when I was 10. I stayed with my dad mostly because of my grandmother — his mom — who was the only person in the family I truly felt close to. She passed away not long after my mom left. A year later, he got together with my stepmom.
At first, she seemed kind — giving me small gifts, trying to be warm — but that all changed once she moved in. Since then, she’s acted like she’s royalty, constantly saying she “deserves special treatment” for everything she does. Meanwhile, my dad does most of the actual work — taking care of the kids, the chores, the finances — but he’s completely under her thumb.
Whenever I tried to bring it up to him, he’d say I was acting just like her. And honestly… maybe he had a point. I wasn’t always kind to them, especially when I was younger. I had a lot of resentment built up, and I know I let it come out in petty or passive-aggressive ways. I wish I had handled things differently. I wish I’d been more mature, more understanding — or at least more honest about how hurt and powerless I felt.
I even tried to leave once, around 15, when she was pregnant with their second twins. I had spent the whole day cleaning, but she screamed at me for not scrubbing the bathroom well enough. I was just picking ripe raspberries in our garden — not for myself, but so we can freeze them later.
When I said she could at least show some appreciation, she yelled, “Appreciation for what?” I ran away to my aunt’s house and wanted to stay, but my dad convinced me I was being disrespectful and selfish. I ended up apologizing. Eventually, she even managed to ruin my relationship with my aunt.
Her friends only reinforce her behavior — they laugh when she mocks others, then she gossips about them behind their backs. I’m ashamed to admit I joined in sometimes, just to feel accepted by her.
But I see now how wrong that was. She’s very charming and outgoing, but her friendships always end in drama, and she never takes responsibility. They never liked that I was shy, either. They used to say I was “from another planet” and weird.
Despite everything, I still plan to go to the party for the older twins’ birthday. I promised them, and I don’t want to break their hearts. My little sister (7) is especially sensitive, just like me — and they already shame her for it. My dad used to call me “hysterical” and “too sensitive.”
Now my stepmom says the same about my sister, calling her “just like me” — but not in a good way. It breaks my heart. I worry constantly about the environment they’re growing up in. They need love and gentleness. I don’t want to abandon them.
All I want is to protect the kids from the same treatment I endured. I wish I could fix everything, but I also can’t pretend it’s okay anymore. I hope one day they’ll understand why I chose to go low contact. Please keep them in your thoughts or prayers — that would ease my mind a little.
I’ve reached out to a therapist and have my first session next week. You’re right — my self-worth is low. I’m incredibly grateful for my amazing boyfriend — he makes me feel seen and valued, especially when I struggle. He’s opened my eyes to the fact that the way I was treated wasn’t okay. Writing all of this down already feels like a huge relief.
Well…the birthday party was something else.Dad never reached out, so I just showed up with my boyfriend for support. He’d technically been invited, but no one ever confirmed anything — they just ignored me.
The kids were overjoyed to see me, but SM immediately started making passive-aggressive remarks to her friends. Things like, “Well, look who decided to show up. Roll out the red carpet. She always comes when everything’s already done — just here to eat and do nothing.”
The old me might’ve responded with, “What can I do to help?” But this time, I stayed quiet. She stayed in the kitchen with her friends, and I went to the living room to spend time with the kids. Playing with them was the only part that felt good, but the atmosphere overall was tense and heavy.
She only came to look at the kids like every half hour and she was complaining about that there is mess (we were playing, so there were toys or art supplies, but it was "active" mess), about them being too loud and then saying to her friends "She has to do everything around here."
My little sister (7F) even asked if I liked them, because their mom told them I don’t — just because I don’t visit often. I told her, and the others, that I love them deeply, but I stay away because of the conflict with our parents. Some of you were right… she’s was already turning them against me.
Later, when Dad got home, he greeted us and said he was glad we came. Almost immediately, he asked to speak with me privately. We went to his room, and he told me I needed to forgive SM because of my faith and that I should apologize. I was stunned, especially since he usually mocks my beliefs.
My boyfriend has a saying, "Forgiveness doesn't mean forgetting," so I told Dad, “I’m trying, but that doesn’t mean I’ll let her keep treating me this way — and I’m not going to apologize.”
He told me they’re already being respectful and that I’m obligated, as their child, to help them because of "everything they're doing for me right now." I snapped, not kindly, that I’m already taking care of myself — even while studying — and that I’ve tried to show up and help whenever I could.
But he cut me off, calling me ungrateful, saying I only care about myself. He told me I should come around more because “they need me.” I told him the truth: “I don’t feel good being here.” But he dismissed it, saying I was just “imagining things” and being “too sensitive,” again.
I couldn’t even find the words to defend myself, so I just shook my head. Maybe I’ve heard those phrases so often I started to believe them. I left the room holding back tears and went back to the kids. He followed me, but neither of us said a word.
About half an hour later, I overheard SM loudly trash-talking my boyfriend — and it felt intentional, like she wanted us to hear. She called him crazy, accused him of trying to drag me into some cult, and said we didn’t “fit into the family.” She went on to claim he wasn’t welcome in their home.
Even suggesting he’d get me pregnant and that we were spending too much, that we wouldn’t be able to make it without them. She implied we’d be incapable of taking care of ourselves, and that the child would be miserable with us.
He looked just as shocked as I felt. That was the last straw. He had done absolutely nothing wrong. I walked up to her and asked, “Why are you being so mean?” She exploded. “I’m not being mean — I’m just telling the truth! Who do you think you are?
You’ve achieved nothing!” she screamed, rising to her feet, fists clenched, eyes so crazy I was kind of scared she will hurt me as she was getting closer and closer. “You don’t deserve this family. You’ve done nothing for us. You’re ungrateful. You left us. You’re useless. You care more about your boyfriend than your own family!”
I stood there frozen, completely shaken. Those words cut deep — and I’ll never forget them. At some point, my boyfriend stepped in — I don’t even remember exactly when — but suddenly he was there, loud and firm: “Leave her alone. She doesn’t deserve to be treated like this. You’re the ones who don’t deserve her. We’re leaving.”
That clearly surprised her — he’s usually just as quiet and reserved as I am. But she quickly snapped back, yelling, “Fine! Go then — ruin your lives together like you ruined ours!” Then she sat down and completely ignored us, like nothing had happened — as if we didn’t even exist.
She immediately started bad-mouthing her boss to her shocked friends, some of whom shared the same boss, and they quickly joined in. We grabbed our things and said goodbye to the kids. My little brother (7), crying, said, “You didn’t do anything wrong, please stay.” It broke my heart.
As we walked out the door, we could hear SM laughing with her friends, mocking my boyfriend: “He thinks he’s so scary. He’s so controlling, poor girl can’t think for herself. I bet he’ll get her pregnant and she won’t even finish her precious school.”
I’m going no contact for now. I don’t feel good being there. My dad just sat in the living room with the kids and did nothing. He didn’t even say goodbye, but I have a feeling he’ll face her anger later. She’s often said he raised me wrong, so I’m sure she’ll take it out on him.
Sometimes I wish I could just take the kids and raise them with my boyfriend. SM yells at them often — not as harshly as she does with me. I don’t think she’s physically aggressive, but she’s cruel. I see it now. There are times I genuinely wonder if she even likes them.
The way she talks about me — warning that I’ll “ruin my life” by getting pregnant — feels like a personal attack. She had her first child at 19, but that child stayed with the father. I only met my stepsister a few times. SM says he was toxic and an alcoholic, but… honestly, I don’t know what to believe anymore. Her daughter seemed loved by him.
I keep wondering: will they ever realize what they did to me? That it was wrong? Now that I’m finally seeing it clearly, the pain hits in ways I never expected. I feel so rejected. So unwanted. When things get tense, I freeze. I literally can’t speak — I just shut down. And somehow, I end up feeling like I’m the one at fault. What’s wrong with me?
They really did get in my head. Now, I can finally see how badly they’ve treated me. And the wildest part? I was genuinely trying — trying to be kind, trying to keep the peace. I know I wasn’t always perfect, but my heart was in the right place.
I see now that what I was really doing was trying to set boundaries — and that’s what they couldn’t handle. I’m looking forward to therapy. For the first time, I don’t feel like the problem. I don’t feel like an a-hole. I feel like someone who was used. But not anymore.
Thank you again. I have to go no contact. I don’t think they want me to grow or be free — and I’m done letting them hold me back. Please, if you can, keep the kids in your prayers and send them positive thoughts. I’d be so grateful.
They’re the ones still in it, and I think they deserve better, too. I'm sorry if I’ve written so much — I just needed to get all of this off my chest. It’s been a lot to process, and I really appreciate you reading through it all.