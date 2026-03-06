'AITA for going low contact with my stepmother and refusing to apologize?' UPDATED 5X

ME: I want to come, and I'm often at work even on weekends, but right now there's no work on Thursdays and Fridays... And as you said, I'd like to spend time with boyfriend because I hope that he will be my family someday.

SM: As far as I know, you're not at work every day. Keep doing what you're thinking, maybe one day you'll realize that family is more important.

SM: Oh, and we are not, good for you. SM: No one will be here so do as you wish.

SM: We gave you a piece of life and if we want something from you, it's not possible. SM: Sorry, you're acting like a cow. I will not communicate with you.

Wow, thank you all for the support. It really opened my eyes. My boyfriend is relieved that I’m finally recognizing the lies I was taught and realizing that I’m not crazy for standing my ground. I think I stayed in that situation too long and trusted her too much (probably hoping she’d be a motherly figure). I sent the "scary" text, but in my own words. Surprise, surprise… my stepmother blocked me on everything, even my phone.

Here’s what I sent to my dad. He hasn’t responded yet, but I’ll update you on how it goes. This Saturday is the kids' birthday celebration, so I’m a bit nervous about what’s going to happen, but honestly, it feels good to finally stand up for myself. My boyfriend asked, "How would you feel if someone treated me or your siblings this way?" And honestly, I would hate it. That gave me the courage to send the message, even though it felt scary.

"I want to start by saying that I’m not apologizing for anything, but I’ve come to realize I’ve been doing more than I should, and it’s been emotionally draining. I’m happy to help, but I’m not responsible for your kids. I need to set boundaries, and I can’t keep helping unless there’s mutual respect. Stepmom, if you have issues, please talk to me directly, not through others. Dad, I need your support, and I feel hurt that you haven’t had my back. I love my siblings and would love to spend time with them, but I need respect and consideration from you."